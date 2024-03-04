Associates Joe Dages and Caleb Holland, and partner Joan Baughan co-authored an article titled "PFAS in food packaging: What were the key developments in the US in 2023 – and what is expected in 2024?" published by Chemical Watch News & Insight. The article reviews regulatory activity surrounding PFAS in food packaging and discusses the outlook for the coming year.

Few issues garnered more regulatory attention in 2023 for the food packaging and chemical industry in the US than per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This broad class of chemicals, which includes in excess of 5,000 substances by some definitions, is subject to a myriad of restrictions.

Click this link to access the article in full.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.