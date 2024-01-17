On January 8, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that SPL Xforms, a Structured Product Labeling authoring tool, is now available as an additional option for completing facility registration and product listings mandated by the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA). As a result, companies may submit their facility registration(s) and product listing(s) in one of four ways:

Completed paper submissions can be emailed to RLC-PaperSubmissions@fda.hhs.gov or mailed to the following address:

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

Office of Cosmetics and Colors

Registration and Listing of Cosmetic Product Facilities and Products Program

5001 Campus Drive, CPK1, Room 1B-046

College Park, MD 20740-3835.

The FDA indicated that it does not intend to enforce the facility registration and product listing requirements until July 1, 2024. Nevertheless, companies are now able to submit this information and are encouraged to do so in advance of the July 1, 2024 enforcement deadline.

The FDA's Decision Tool should also be of help to cosmetics companies who are still trying to determine whether to register one or more facility.

