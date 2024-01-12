United States:
Food For Thought And Thoughts On Food: A Discussion On Scaling In Food And Other Industries (Podcast)
12 January 2024
Wiley Rein
On this episode, Wiley's Amaru Sánchez is joined by Ryan Hawkins
from Next Rung Technologies to discuss scaling across multiple
industries and sectors and the difficulties startups are facing in
the current investment landscape. Ryan describes his
recommendations in using a Techno-Economic Analysis (TEA) to
analyze their processes and implement improved practices. Following
the discussion, Senior Counsel Bob Hibbert and Associate Amaru Sánchez
break down the hurdles of scaling the food industry, including both
economic challenges and consumer acceptance issues.
