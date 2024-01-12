On this episode, Wiley's Amaru Sánchez is joined by Ryan Hawkins from Next Rung Technologies to discuss scaling across multiple industries and sectors and the difficulties startups are facing in the current investment landscape. Ryan describes his recommendations in using a Techno-Economic Analysis (TEA) to analyze their processes and implement improved practices. Following the discussion, Senior Counsel Bob Hibbert and Associate Amaru Sánchez break down the hurdles of scaling the food industry, including both economic challenges and consumer acceptance issues.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.