What do Gene Autry's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and FDLI have in common? Both are celebrating their 75th anniversaries in 2024. While "The Singing Cowboy" Gene Autry was busy in Los Angeles recording Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) founders were hard at work in Washington forming the association that still serves as the platform for discussing complex legal and regulatory issues associated with food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and other health-related products.

2024 brings a host of HPMers who have important roles at FDLI as part of recently announced Committee positions:

FDLI's President & CEO Christine Simmon noted, "HPM has long been a critical partner in the work of FDLI – generous with expertise from the HPM team as well as sponsorship support of our mission. We are enriched by the service of Ricardo Carvajal on our Board of Directors and Anne Walsh's contributions to our 75th Anniversary Advisory Committee as just two of several examples. FDLI looks forward to this continued partnership for many more years to come."

In other exciting news — in 2024 FDLI will be getting a make-over!

Those who attended their annual Enforcement, Litigation, and Compliance Conference holiday reception earlier this month got a sneak peek at this new branding effort with the unveiling of the association's new logo (here).

The new logo — and a host of other new association branding — will be rolling out throughout 2024. Simmon and the Board of Directors felt strongly that the 75th anniversary was the right time to unveil their "new look" while continuing the mission to lead the FDA bar and associated members into the future.

Gone is the familiar burgundy triangle surrounding FDLI. But FDLI leadership and board members did not want it forgotten. So, the new logo features a triangle in the F, as part of the ampersand and a nod within negative space in the right-hand corner. Plus, the burgundy was kicked up a notch to a cherry red. In an interview with the Blog, FDLI wants to recognize the efforts of Chris Perkins, Gabe Lindman and Emma Dardis of Washington, DC-based marketing agency Model B, for their amazing work.

News flash — FDLI will also be extending this exciting branding to include a new website in 2024. Additionally, there will be smaller touches that often go overlooked like podium branding, event signage, publication cover art and more.

But FDLI is also thinking beyond logos and websites—2024 will be filled with events to mark FDLI's 75thanniversary. In an e-mail interview with the Blog, Simmon was excited to describe a series of "quarterly events that will start by spotlighting past accomplishments, and then consider the future as we close out the year." The highlight will be a "festive celebration dinner, to be held the evening prior to our 2024 Annual Conference on May 14th. This dinner—at the Waldorf Astoria in DC—will commemorate FDLI's role during key eras in food and drug law and will have fun surprises as well!" Mark your calendars now.

When asked what excites FDLI the most about 2024 and the 75th anniversary, Simmon was quick to say, "FDLI has a front-row seat to the ever-changing and intriguing legal and regulatory developments impacting FDA-regulated products. Whether its new legislation, court decisions, agency regulations, or science-based innovations like AI that no one could have dreamed of 75 years ago, FDLI is excited to bring together industry leaders, experts, and government agencies in a neutral forum for conversations that inform and advance public health and safety."

Little known holiday fact: The story of Rudolph was originally written in 1939 by Robert May as a booklet for Montgomery Ward, a department store. May's brother-in-law, songwriter Johnny Marks, later adapted the story into the famous song. May penned the story of Rudolph as a way to comfort his daughter after her mother (May's wife) died of cancer. The story of Rudolph overcoming obstacles resonated with May's personal struggles during that time.

Here's to the enduring tradition of Rudolph, the enduring fight to cure cancer and other diseases, the enduring legacy of FDLI and best wishes from all of us at HPM.

