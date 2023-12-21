On December 14, 2023, FDA published updated instructions for reporting serious adverse events for cosmetic products, as mandated by the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), enforceable starting December 29, 2023.

FDA recommends that industry "responsible persons" as defined by MoCRA report serious adverse event reports for cosmetic products by using the current MedWatch Form 3500A , which is downloadable and fillable at MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program – Mandatory (PDF).

FDA has updated the form's instructions to make it easier for the responsible person to complete the form , and requests that the completed form (along with any information to support the report) be submitted to FDA via email at: CosmeticAERS@fda.hhs.gov or by mail to:

FDA CDER Mail Center

Attn: Cosmetics MedWatch reports

White Oak Campus, Building 22, G0207

10903 New Hampshire Ave.

Silver Spring, MD 20993

FDA strongly encourages electronic submission of serious adverse event reports to facilitate efficiency and timeliness of data submission and management for the agency.

FDA is developing a process for submitting electronic mandatory adverse event reports for cosmetics, and will provide more information on the launch date for this process in the coming months.

As a reminder, MoCRA requires that a "responsible person" must report serious adverse events associated with the use of cosmetic products in the United States to FDA within 15 business days, and include a copy of the label on or within the retail packaging of such cosmetic product.

If the responsible person receives medical or other information about the adverse event within 1 year of the initial report to FDA, the responsible person must submit this new information to FDA within 15 business days.

MoCRA defines the "responsible person" as the manufacturer, packer, or distributor of a cosmetic product whose name appears on the label of such cosmetic product in accordance with section 609(a) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act or section 4(a) of the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act.

Additionally, MoCRA expands the definition of "serious adverse event" " to include infections or "significant disfigurement (including serious and persistent rashes, second- or third-degree burns, significant hair loss, or persistent or significant alteration of appearance), other

than as intended, under conditions of use that are customary or usual."

Products will not be considered "injurious" if they cause minor or transient reactions to certain users.

This expanded definition still includes previously identified adverse events such as death; a life-threatening experience; in-patient hospitalization; a persistent or significant disability or incapacity; a congenital anomaly or birth defect; or medical or surgical intervention to prevent any of these outcomes.

