On January 23-24, 2024, the American Conference Institute ("ACI") will host its "Advanced Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Forum on OTC Drugs" conference at the Sofitel New York, NY. Designed for in-house legal and compliance counsel, industry executives, and private practice attorneys working for the OTC drug industry, the event will welcome distinguished industry thought leaders – including from the National Advertising Division and FDA – to share their expertise and strategic insights. Program highlights include:

Spotlight on FDA's newly proposed ACNU Rule and Monograph Reform updates featuring FDA commentary

and updates featuring Think tank on the reclassification of Phenylephrine [ Also -Session title should be changed from Redefining to Reclassifying]

[ Also -Session title should be changed from Redefining to Reclassifying] PFAS concerns for OTCs

concerns for OTCs Cases Studies on recent Rx- to-OTC Switches : Analyzing the legal and regulatory implications of the Opill and Naloxone switches

: Analyzing the legal and regulatory implications of the and switches Special focus sessions on the Homeopathic Monograph and MoCRA's impact on the OTC industry

and impact on the OTC industry Advertising drill down on the impact of the FTC's Health Claims and Influencer Guidances and Green Guides on OTC promotion

and on OTC promotion OTC Post Marketing Challenges: Addressing Adverse Events, Product Recalls, Inspection and Investigations

Click here to view this year's agenda and to register for the event. FDA Law Blog readers can save 10% with the following promo code: D10-999-FDA24.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.