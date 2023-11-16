On January 23-24, 2024, the American Conference Institute ("ACI") will host its "Advanced Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Forum on OTC Drugs" conference at the Sofitel New York, NY. Designed for in-house legal and compliance counsel, industry executives, and private practice attorneys working for the OTC drug industry, the event will welcome distinguished industry thought leaders – including from the National Advertising Division and FDA – to share their expertise and strategic insights. Program highlights include:
- Spotlight on FDA's newly proposed ACNU Rule and Monograph Reform updates featuring FDA commentary
- Think tank on the reclassification of Phenylephrine [ Also -Session title should be changed from Redefining to Reclassifying]
- PFAS concerns for OTCs
- Cases Studies on recent Rx- to-OTC Switches: Analyzing the legal and regulatory implications of the Opill and Naloxone switches
- Special focus sessions on the Homeopathic Monograph and MoCRA's impact on the OTC industry
- Advertising drill down on the impact of the FTC's Health Claims and Influencer Guidances and Green Guides on OTC promotion
- OTC Post Marketing Challenges: Addressing Adverse Events, Product Recalls, Inspection and Investigations
Click here to view this year's agenda and to register for the event. FDA Law Blog readers can save 10% with the following promo code: D10-999-FDA24.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.