In this episode of Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow welcomes colleague Tyler Thompson from GT's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team to discuss the responsibilities of companies to protect data. Tyler breaks down the overall regulation of data collection and the web of different state laws and regulations, making it more difficult for companies to comply. The guys discuss pathways for achieving compliance and some of the pitfalls involved. Tyler and Justin also break down other related obligations companies have that could pose risk for action from plaintiff lawyers, including website compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Finally, they close out with some practical tips for staying on track and in line with requirements. It's a podcast providing data about collecting data so you can store that data effectively – it's a data download extraordinaire!

