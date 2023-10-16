Many companies rely on third-parties to supply key ingredients and inputs for their products. Based on the representations of others about these ingredients, companies may then make claims about product quality, sourcing, environmental friendliness, and more. This webinar will investigate the company's obligations around diligencing its supply chain, cover best practices, and assess risk and risk management approaches for these externally sourced ingredients.
Topics we will cover include:
- FTC substantiation requirements & compliance
- Working with suppliers & supplier audits
- Testing programs
- Risk-shifting approaches
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.