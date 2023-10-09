On December 23, 2022, Congress enacted the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA)—the first major statutory change to the U.S. federal government's ability to regulate cosmetics since 1938. Passed with bipartisan and industry support, MoCRA expands the Food and Drug Administration's authority over cosmetics, and creates substantial new obligations for manufacturers, packers and distributors of cosmetics intended for sale in the United States. Here's what beauty companies need to know.
To read the full text of this article by Duane Morris attorney Kelly Bonner, please visit the firm website,
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.