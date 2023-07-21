Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the label and issued a grant of inspection for two food companies that make cultivated meat.

U.S. customers may soon be able to eat cell-cultivated chicken made by GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted a directive and a notice for the inspection of cell-cultivated meat and poultry products, which will provide guidance to inspection personnel on how to test and inspect these products.

As of June 21, 2023, two food companies have received a grant of inspection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for their cell-cultivated chicken. This means the two companies, GOOD Meat (a division of Eat Just, Inc.) and UPSIDE Foods, are the first two cell-cultivated meat or poultry producers to receive regulatory clearance in the U.S. to sell their cell-cultivated food products. The final approval also makes the U.S. the second country, after Singapore, to fully approve the sale of cell-cultivated meat in its national market.



The USDA approval of GOOD Meat's cultivated chicken came just three months after the company cleared the second premarket consultation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whereas UPSIDE Foods had been waiting for the USDA action since it cleared its FDA premarket consultation in November, 2022. For additional background, we explained in a previous publication the regulatory pathway for the approval of cell-cultivated meat or poultry food products. We also provided an update on the second premarket consultation for GOOD Meat and the recent international stance on cell-cultivated meat in a subsequent publication.



GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods received their respective label approvals for harvesting or processing cell-cultivated poultry from USDA in early June. Of note, the USDA-approved label uses the term "cell-cultivated chicken" for packaging. That same month, GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods both received a grant of inspection after the USDA reviewed the companies' food safety system. Moving forward, the approved companies will be assigned Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) inspectors to inspect their labeled products on an ongoing basis.



On the same day of the final approval for GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods' products, the USDA also published a directive for FSIS inspection program personnel (IPP) to follow when inspecting and verifying the activities in establishments that harvest or process cell-cultivated meat or poultry food products. FSIS also posted a notice updating its cell-cultured meat and poultry food product-sampling program on June 29. The notice instructs IPP on the collection method for cell-cultivated meat and poultry food products and the process for sending samples to the FSIS Eastern Laboratory for microbiological, chemical residue, speciation testing, and pathology. It also instructs Enforcement, Investigations, and Analysis Officers on the collection method for food contact surface and environmental swab samples at the cell-cultivating establishments and the process for sending samples to the FSIS Western Laboratory.



Although no other cell-cultivated meat producing companies have yet completed a premarket consultation with the FDA, we may see more competitors enter this market now that GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods have paved the way with the agencies and as their cell-cultivated chicken products make it onto tables in the U.S.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.