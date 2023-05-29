David Cross was featured in the Beer Marketer's Insights coverage of a recent hearing for his client Provi in a federal lawsuit against Southern Glazer's Wines and Spirits and Republic National Distributing Company, the largest two wine and spirits distributors in the United States, alleging unlawful efforts designed to stifle competition from Provi to maintain or enhance their monopoly power.

"This case needs to move forward quickly," David argued, because it's "not just us" being harmed. "Southern is under investigation by the FTC [Federal Trade Commission] for anticompetitive practices" and "had their offices raided by the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] in conjunction with the TTB [Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau]. They want your honor to believe [that] everyone is wrong" and that Southern is "somehow a victim [but] that's just not plausible."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved