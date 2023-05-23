As many of you know (and, perhaps, some do not) - the North Carolina ABC Commission recently canceled retail permits for businesses that had not yet completed their annual renewal, which was due April 30th.

Grace periods allowed for annual renewals in recent years were not extended again this year, and some cancellations occurred with little or no advance notice to permittees. We have received calls from several of you, given the significance of this issue and its potential to seriously harm your business. Some retail permittees were initially told by the ABC Commission that they must re-apply for new permits in light of the cancellation, i.e., go through the entire application process with completion of new forms, new inspections, new local government approvals, and more. However, that is no longer the case. On May 10th, the ABC Commission made the decision to extend an additional grace period, given the large number of permittees affected, and issued the following statement:

Although the registration/renewal deadline has already passed, the Commission is granting an extension until May 31, 2023. Payments must be submitted on-line once the payment portal is reopened by IT (hopefully no later than tomorrow). On June 1, 2023, the permittees who have not made payment will have their permits moved to inactive status and will need to reapply as if a new applicant.

Please take a moment to review the status of your permits using the ABC Commission's online portal and pay all required renewal fees as quickly as possible. If you are unable to access your accounts to pay required renewal fees, or if you have any other questions or concerns about your permits, annual renewals, and ensuring that your retail business can remain operational after the May 31, 2023, extended payment deadline, please do not hesitate to contact Ward and Smith's Alcoholic Beverage Law attorneys.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.