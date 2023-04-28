Welcome back to the Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week saw movement in two states: Maryland sent a bill to the governor that will set up a retail market, and the New Hampshire House passed a legalization bill that is now on its way to the state Senate. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs became the first Major League Baseball team to partner with a CBD company. And finally, what were those Bronze Age people smoking?

MARYLAND

Maryland got one step closer to setting up an adult-use market this week, as the state legislature passed bills that would implement legalization. Governor Wes Moore (D) is expected to sign the bills. Further work on the program is likely in future sessions.

"The goal here was never to come up with the perfect product that will never be changed. I think we're going to make adjustments to this program on this legal framework every session over the next several years." Sen. Brian Feldman, quoted in The Baltimore Banner

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Stop me if you've heard this before... The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed an adult-use legalization bill. Now the Senate will take up the matter; a hearing before the Judiciary Committee has been set up for (wait for it) 4/20. Governor Chris Sununu (R) has indicated that, if the bill reaches his desk (a big IF, given that the Senate has killed off such legislation before), he will veto it. Further bulletins as events warrant.

CHICAGO CUBS

Lots of sports teams have "official partners," companies that tie themselves to a franchise in order to market to the team's fans. Now, Major League Baseball is embarking on a new partnership – with a CBD company. MYND Drinks, a maker of wellness and recovery beverages, will now become the "Official CBD Partner" of the Chicago Cubs. It will be interesting to see if other teams follow suit.

AND FINALLY

If you think drug use is a modern invention, think again! Researchers in Spain recently discovered evidence of people ingesting psychedelics 3,000 years ago. It appears that the substances were taken purposely and with the help of a knowledgeable guide.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

