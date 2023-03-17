Welcome back to the Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, the big news comes out of Oklahoma, where adult-use cannabis went down to defeat. The Department of Justice is accepting applications for pardons. New York, meanwhile, is increasing the number of dispensary licenses. The Hawaii Senate passed an adult-use bill. And finally, San Francisco has a farmer's market that's just for cannabis.

OKLAHOMA

You've doubtless heard by now that Oklahoma's initiative to legalize adult-use marijuana failed by a wide margin. The "No" vote won every county in the state, although the vote was closer in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Our friends at Marijuana Moment have an interactive map, if you'd like to dig into the weeds (as always here at The Week in Weed, pun intended).

PARDON APPLICATIONS

As of late last week, the Department of Justice is accepting applications for pardons of individuals with charges or convictions of simple possession of marijuana in federal or District of Columbia courts. In other DOJ news, Attorney General Merrick Garland indicated the department is reviewing cannabis policy – could a return to the Cole Memorandum be in the works? Further bulletins as events warrant.

NEW YORK

When New York launched its retail cannabis market, it started with exactly one dispensary. Now, it looks as if the market will increase substantially. The state will double the number of licenses, from 150 to 300 state-wide. Licenses will be awarded to those already in the applicant pool.

HAWAII

Adult-use cannabis fared much better in the Aloha State than it did in Oklahoma this week. A legalization bill passed the Hawaii Senate on a 22-3 vote. If approved in the House, Governor Josh Green (D) is likely to sign it.

AND FINALLY

San Francisco has a monthly farmer's market downtown, and it's dedicated just to cannabis. So if you're looking to expand beyond heirloom tomatoes and artisanal corn, check out this selection of "the devil's lettuce."

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.