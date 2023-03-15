self

Wiley Podcast · Talking Cannabis-Marijuana

Wiley attorneys Keith Matthews and Jessica Vaughn, Ph.D., engage in an in-depth discussion of the recently enacted Medical Marijuana Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act and describe some of the regulatory implications that may result from the significant changes that it makes to cannabis-marijuana federal law.

