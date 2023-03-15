United States:
Talking Cannabis-Marijuana (Podcast)
Wiley Podcast · Talking Cannabis-Marijuana
Wiley attorneys Keith Matthews and Jessica Vaughn, Ph.D., engage
in an in-depth discussion of the recently enacted Medical Marijuana
Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act and describe some of the
regulatory implications that may result from the significant
changes that it makes to cannabis-marijuana federal law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
