self Wiley Podcast · Food for Thought and Thoughts on Food: What to Expect in 2023

On this episode, Amaru Sánchez and Bob Hibbert discuss trends you can expect to see in the food and drug space in the coming year. Beginning with the emerging market of cultivated protein, Amaru and Bob cover what is next for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in regulating cultivated poultry products, before discussing the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Human Foods Program, labelling issues of alternative products, and more.

