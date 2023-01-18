In the latest episode of What's Her Story, McLane Middleton attorneys Linda S. Johnson and Jennifer L. Parent interview Eileen Liponis, the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Food Bank.

For more information on the New Hampshire Food Bank visit: https://nhfoodbank.org/.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

