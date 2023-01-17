On January 11, 2023, the Department of Health and Human Services extended the COVID-19 public health emergency through at least April 11, 2023. This is the twelfth extension of the PHE since January 2020. HHS last renewed the PHE on October 13, 2022 for an additional 90 days (until January 11, 2023). HHS has repeatedly stated that it would provide 60 days' notice before ending the PHE. It is increasingly expected that this could be the final extension of the PHE. The PHE allows the country to continue operating under pandemic-era policies, resulting in a transformation of telehealth and who can use it, expedited approvals of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, and extended healthcare coverage for millions of Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide. Eleven states still have their own public health emergency orders in place. Medicare's telehealth flexibilities will not end 151 days after the PHE expires, because The Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act was passed by Congress.

