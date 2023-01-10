Each year the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) issues "Industry Circulars" that apply statutory or regulatory requirements to a "specific circumstance or set of facts" or restate existing requirements. TTB also uses Industry Circulars to announce new statutory requirements or to discuss certain corrective actions. The last few years have been relatively quiet in terms of TTB Industry Circulars, with only seven released in the last three years. Industry Circulars are an incredibly useful tool for a range of industry members and can provide clarity and direction on complicated regulatory issues.

In 2022, TTB issued three Industry Circulars. The first, released March 4, 2022, provided clarity on TTB's views on the Federal Alcohol Administration Act's (FAA Act) consignment sales provisions. The second, released November 16, 2022, reminded industry members of certain advertising rules, as well as clarified how those rules apply in the world of social media advertising. The third and final Industry Circular, released December 29, 2022, provided guidance for distilled spirits plants and importers on how to calculate certain reduced or effective tax rates under the Craft Beverage Modernization Act (CBMA).

As we gear up for 2023, the following is our take on how TTB's guidance may be useful for you and your business.

Industry Circular 1: Consignment Sales

TTB issued its first Industry Circular of the year to clarify how it views extended payment terms under the consignment sales provisions of the FAA Act. The FAA Act makes it unlawful for an industry member (supplier or wholesaler) to sell, offer for sale, or contract to sell to any trade buyer (wholesaler or retailer), or for a trade buyer to purchase, offer to purchase or contract to purchase any products:

On consignment Under conditional sale With the privilege of return On any basis other than a bona fide sale, or Where any part of the sale involves, directly or indirectly, the acquisition by the industry member of other products from the trade buyer or the agreement to accept other products form the trade buyer.

See 27 USC § 205(d). Sales "on consignment" are arrangements where a trade buyer is under no obligation to pay for product until they have been sold by the trade buyer. See 27 CFR § 11.22.

This Industry Circular reminds industry members that although TTB generally prohibits consignment sales, the regulations do not specifically impose payment term limitations for sales between industry members and trade buyers. That does not mean, however, that all payment terms are "beyond scrutiny as potential sales on consignment."

In particular, TTB advised that "in the absence of explicit terms that violate the consignment sale regulations, payment terms of up to 30 days are unlikely to constitute consignment sales." Conversely, payment terms exceeding 30 days may invite scrutiny from TTB to determine whether those payment terms were "merely a subterfuge" to sell goods on consignment because the buyer is effectively under no obligation to pay for product until the trade buyer has sold it. TTB also reminded industry members in a footnote that tied house regulations also deem payment terms exceeding 30 days for sales by industry members to retailers as an inducement. See 27 CFR § 6.65.

SeeTTB Industry Circular 2022-1.

In addition to federal consignment sale and tied house rules that may implicate payment terms for transactions between industry members and trade buyers, be mindful of state rules on supplier to wholesaler, wholesaler to retailer, or in some circumstances, supplier to retailer transactions. For example, some states require the payment of cash on delivery (COD) for alcohol sales between industry members and trade buyers.

