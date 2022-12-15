On November 21, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially published its Final Rule: Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods ("Final Rule") in the Federal Register. The Final Rule establishes additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for subject entities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods that are included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). FDA's ultimate goal in these efforts is to reduce the time it takes to respond to foodborne illness outbreaks. These additional recordkeeping requirements are intended to enable FDA to quickly and efficiently track down potentially hazardous foods and ultimately reduce the number of people who are exposed and get sick.

The Final Rule identifies critical tracking events (CTEs) along the supply chain where records containing key data elements (KDEs) must be created and maintained for foods on the FTL. KDEs will vary for different CTEs but will contain information needed to effectively trace a product based on the CTE performed. CTEs include:

Harvesting

Cooling (before initial packing)

Initial packing of raw agricultural commodities (other than food obtained from fishing vessel)

First land-based receiving of food from fishing vessel

Shipping

Receiving

Transforming

The Final Rule also requires subject entities to establish and maintain a traceability plan, which details how the traceability program records are maintained, how traceability lot codes are assigned, and other key information needed to understand the records.

Five Takeaways from the FDA Webinar

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, FDA held an informational webinar on the recently released Food Traceability Final Rule issued pursuant to the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).