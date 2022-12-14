- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to investigate and report recent food-related illnesses that have been plaguing the country.
- FSIS has recently reported a November 2022 outbreak caused bythe pathogen Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli) which the agency suspects was caused by contaminated beef, but has provided no additional information, including how many people have fallen ill and where the outbreak has occurred.
- FDA has begun sample collection and analysis following an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to enoki mushrooms. The investigators are currently trying to determine what food brands are involved. FDA also continues to investigate the cause of an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that infected 270 people, although the agency has determined that the outbreak is over. Some other ongoing FDA investigations include a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak from Brie and Camembert cheese in September, Salmonella infections traced to Mariscos Bahia, Inc. seafood, and infections caused by Cronobacter that have been found in at least four infants.
- FDA releases a public health advisory for investigations that have resulted in specific, actionable steps for consumers to take to protect themselves. Outbreak and adverse event investigations do not always result in identification of a source or contributing factors, and FDA relies heavily on self-reported data in these cases.
- Keller and Heckman will continue to update on outbreaks of food-borne illnesses.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.