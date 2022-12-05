- On November 17, 2022, FDA announced that it would be hosting an informational webinar on the recently released Food Traceability final rule.
- As previously reported, the final rule was announced on November 15, 2022, and establishes additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for entities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain food types. The final rule includes traceability plans and recordkeeping requirements that aim to more effectively trace contaminated food through the food supply sourced both domestically and internationally.
- The webinar will be held on December 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 5:00 pm ET. During the webinar, FDA will provide an overview of the rule, discuss recordkeeping requirements, and answer questions. Questions may be submitted during the registration process. The webinar will also be recorded and posted to the meeting page.
