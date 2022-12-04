Keller and Heckman LLP is excited to announce the agenda for our upcoming E-Vapor and Tobacco Law Symposium! Please click here to register and click here to view the agenda.

In addition to the firm's attorneys, we have several notable experts joining as guest speakers this year, including Derek Yach, the former World Health Organization lead on the development of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, as well as leading scientific thought leaders Willie McKinney, Ph.D., Christopher Russell, Ph.D., and Ian Fearon, Ph.D.

This year's program will feature timely topics specifically designed to help vapor, deemed tobacco product and cannabis-derived manufacturers stay in compliance with rapidly evolving laws and policies. Topics that will be discussed include:

Challenging MDOs and NSEs – Can you still appeal your denial?

Litigation Update – Status of appeals, flavor bans and new challenges

FDA's new guidance and proposed rulemakings

Preparing for Increased Enforcement, and defending your business

Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) and Substantial Equivalence (SE) Report strategies for small businesses

Scientific arguments for flavors and flavor choices

Flavor Variety Longitudinal Study: Call to Action

Marketing plans, post-market surveillance, and youth-access prevention strategies

Age-gating and supply chain security

FDA Remote Regulatory Assessments and Inspections

New state laws (California and other local flavor bans, licensing and excise requirements, and state enforcement actions)

European Union and China Regulatory Update

Updates on CBD, Delta-8, and cannabis/hemp-derived product regulation

...and much more!

We have decided to extend the deadline for our Super Early-Bird discount to Friday, December 2. Register now to save $200 on your registration fee!

SEMINAR DETAILS



Dates

Wednesday, February 15 – Thursday, February 16, 2023

Registration Fees

Super Early-Bird Rate: $899, if registered by Friday, December 2, 2022

Early-Bird Rate: $999, if registered by Friday, January 13, 2023

Standard Registration Rate: $1,099, if registered after January 13, 2023

Location

Courtyard Irvine Spectrum

7955 Irvine Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

Click here to book your hotel room. Keller and Heckman has negotiated a preferred room rate of $229 per night, plus tax, at the Courtyard Marriott Irvine Spectrum. Please book your room by Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in order to take advantage of the negotiated room rate.

Group Discount

Register three or more people from the same company and receive 10% off the total registration fee. Contact maxwell@khlaw.com for instructions on how to receive the discount.

Continuing Legal Education (CLE)

CLE credit is available, pending individual state approval.

Certificate of Attendance

All seminar attendees will be eligible to receive a certificate of attendance upon completion of the course.

Cancellation Policy

Cancellations are accepted, and registration fees are refunded if notice is received by January 13, 2023. If notice is given after January 13, no refunds will be granted; however, substitutions are welcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.