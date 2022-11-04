ARTICLE

FDA's recently released “healthy” regulations are expected to have wide-ranging impacts on the food and beverage industry. Some companies will no longer be able to make “healthy” representations on label; others will be able to use these terms for (perhaps) the first time. And plaintiffs' firms will certainly be watching this all unfold, particularly in light of case law developments in California and New York which make consumer class actions as lucrative to them as ever. During this hour-long webinar, Sascha and Abby will focus attendees on the big picture and big ticket items that they need to know as we head into this new regulatory era.

