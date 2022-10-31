Food and Chemicals Unpacked, a Keller and Heckman LLP podcast, just published its fourth episode, "Blowing Smoke: FDA's Evolving Regulation of Tobacco and Nicotine Products," featuring Tobacco and E-Vapor Partner Azim Chowdhury. The episode illuminates the regulatory landscape for tobacco products and reports on current trends in the industry. Azim shares his knowledge of the process for obtaining authorization to market new tobacco products in the U.S. The episode also provides the inside scoop on industry-shaping litigation that Keller and Heckman has led. Finally, the episode discusses recent changes at FDA's Center for Tobacco Products and how the changes might impact industry.

Food & Chemicals Unpacked is your go-to podcast for hot topics in the food and chemical industry.

Food & Chemicals Unpacked provides clear and concise updates on legislative developments, new regulations, and other non-governmental initiatives that impact these industries. Each episode will present critical information on these topics along with supporting resources from Keller and Heckman's websites, including packaginglaw.com, The Daily Intake (our food blog), and The Continuum of Risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.