self Health Care Beat · Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks for Health Care Organizations – Part 2

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Follow us on: iTunes | Google | Soundcloud | Spotify

This episode of Health Care Beat closes out a two-part series focusing on privacy and security risks for health care organizations. Jesse Coleman, co-chair of Seyfarth's Health Care industry group, along with Leon Rodriguez, chair of the firm's Health Care Regulatory and Compliance group, join hosts Heather Claus and Chris DeMeo for an in-depth conversation about industry-specific regulatory and legislative considerations for the confidentiality and protection of personal data.

The group also highlights Seyfarth's recent participation in a five-part docuseries, produced by the American Health Law Association, titled, "Health Law Disruption: Cybersecurity and Emerging Data Risks," Throughout the series, health law experts from Seyfarth and other firms are featured and discuss important issues and trends in this space, from how to mitigate risk and regulatory compliance, to litigation tactics, and more. Seyfarth's content can be viewed here.

Also, click here to access and download Seyfarth's "50-State Survey of Health Care Information Privacy Laws."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.