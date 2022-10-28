- Despite sampling data which indicates that Salmonella contamination in poultry products has decreased (by 50% from 2017 to 2021), the estimated rate of Salmonella infection from food has remained consistent over the past two decades. Accordingly, and in an effort to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and reduce related foodborne illness, on October 14, 2022, USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the release of a proposed regulatory framework for Salmonella in poultry products.
- The three components to the proposed plan are:
- Requiring that incoming flocks be tested for Salmonella before entering an establishment;
- Enhancing establishment process control monitoring and FSIS verification; and
- Implementing an enforceable final product standard. Whether this standard will be a zero tolerance one, or one which is based on factors such as Salmonella serotype, pathogenicity factors, or quantity, remains to be determined.
- FSIS will hold a public meeting on November 3, 2022 (10 am
– 4 pm EST) to discuss and solicit feedback on the proposed
standard. FSIS is in particular looking for feedback on the following questions:
- What factors should FSIS consider relative to the approaches outlined in each of these components?
- How can each component be strengthened?
- Where are the gaps in the framework?
- Comments must be submitted by November 16, 2022.
