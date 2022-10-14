- On October 11, the FDA announced the launch of an independent study, " The Role of Seafood in Child Growth and Development," by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) on the state of scientific evidence in nutrition and toxicology associations between seafood consumption and child growth and development. The purpose of the study is to obtain the most up-to-date understanding of the science on fish consumption in a whole diet context, which will support the goals of the FDA's Closer to Zero Action Plan for reducing the exposure of babies and young children to mercury, arsenic, lead, and cadmium from foods.
- As part of the study, an ad hoc committee of the NASEM will:
- Evaluate dietary intake and seafood composition data provided by the sponsors (i.e., Department of Commerce, HHS, EPA, and USDA's Agricultural Research Service);
- Conduct systematic reviews of the scientific literature covering the areas of seafood nutrition and toxicology associated with seafood consumption and child growth and development;
- Review existing sources of evidence on maternal and child seafood consumption and child growth and development; and
- Develop an approach to synthesize the scientific evidence, and utilize that strategy to develop its findings and conclusions (quantitative and/or qualitative) about associations between seafood consumption and child growth and development.
- FDA intends for the study to help inform whether any updates are needed for the current Advice about Eating Fish for children and those who might become or are pregnant or breastfeeding, and also hopes to gain a better understanding of the science on mercury exposure from food.
- The FDA is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the study, and NASEM will publish the committee's report after the study is complete in approximately 18 months. The FDA intends to use the study findings to advance policies and programs that support healthy child growth and development.
