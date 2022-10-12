- On September 30, 2022, a federal court granted summary judgment in favor of the USDA (and
other government defendants), thereby rejecting a challenge by
several consumer organizations to the agency's New Swine
Slaughter Inspection Service (NSIS) Rule, which establishes an
alternative voluntary inspection system (84 Fed. Reg. 52,300 (Oct. 1, 2019).
- Plaintiffs argued that the NSIS Rule violated the Federal Meat
Inspection Act (FMIA) by transferring statutorily required
inspection duties to slaughterhouse employees. The Court rejected
this argument because, consistent with the FMIA requirements, the
NSIS Rule provided that every animal carcass was inspected by USDA
inspectors pre- and post- slaughter. Contrary to the allegations,
the new responsibilities of slaughterhouse employees under the NSIS
Rule (e.g., sorting animals prior to slaughter and
palpating and excising lymph nodes) were not inconsistent with FMIA
and USDA's inspection responsibilities. Indeed, they helped to
facilitate them.
- The Court also rejected Plaintiffs' argument that USDA's rulemaking process violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) because it irrationally departed from prior practice and was based on a flawed pilot project and risk assessment. In particular, the Court found that USDA had established that the new system would provide at least as much protection as the existing system and would improve the effectiveness of the inspection system. Furthermore, the Court also found that USDA's reliance on a pilot study, a risk assessment, and other data and information relied upon by the NSIS Rule was not arbitrary and capricious.
