- On September 27, 2022, the White House announced the release of a strategy which aims to address food insecurity
and diet-related diseases by 2030.
- The five pillars of the strategy are: (1) improving food access
and affordability, (2) integrating nutrition and health, (3)
empowering all consumers to make and have access to healthy
choices, (4) supporting physical activity for all, and (5)
enhancing nutrition and food security research.
- Proposals for the third pillar will likely be the most
consequential for the food industry. In particular, the report
indicates that:
- FDA will study and develop appropriate front of pack (FOP) labels. We note that FDA recently received a citizen petition requested mandatory FOP labeling while Canada has recently mandated FOP labels, although the requirements will not be enforced until 2026.
- FDA will update the nutrition standards for "healthy" claims. A proposed rule with criteria for "healthy" foods was published on September 29th.
- FDA will publish a request for information to inform future guidance for the food industry regarding online labeling of nutrition, ingredient, and allergen information.
- FDA will issue sodium reduction targets beyond those issued in a 2021 voluntary guidance document.
- FDA will collaborate with other agencies and stakeholders
regarding what steps can be taken to reduce intake of added sugars,
the declaration of which has been required since 2021.
- We will continue to monitor and report on developments in the implementation of the plan that impact the food industry.
