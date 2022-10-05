Phase 1: By December 5, 2022, covered manufacturers wishing to continue to market covered exempt infant formula products under FDA's exercise of enforcement discretion after January 6, 2023, should submit to FDA a letter of intent identifying which specific infant formula products that the firm intends to bring into full compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements;

Phase 2: By February 28, 2023, covered exempt infant formula manufacturers should submit to FDA a detailed plan for meeting applicable infant formula requirements;

Phase 3: By August 1, 2023 covered exempt infant formula product manufacturers should submit information and documentation;

Phase 4: Data related to exempt status and clinical evidence should be submitted by January 5, 2024 (if a clinical study is not required), or June 6, 2025 (if a clinical study to support use of product for the intended medical condition is conducted); and

Phase 5: A New Infant Formula Submission must be made by February 16, 2024 (if a clinical study to support use for the intended medical condition is not required), or July 18, 2025 (if a clinical study to support use of product for the intended medical condition is conducted).