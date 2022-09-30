- On September 26, 2022, FDA released food safety prevention strategies for Salmonellosis and listeriosis associated with imported enoki and wood ear mushrooms and Salmonellosis associated with bulb onions.
- The strategies are intended to help prevent the outbreak of foodborne illness associated with these foods and, building on the knowledge that FDA and its public health partners have learned during outbreak response investigations, they examine commodity-hazard pairings, potential sources of contamination, actions that can be taken to reduce incidence of future outbreaks, and knowledge gaps that require further research.
- FDA is working on other food safety prevention strategies which will be released as they become available.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.