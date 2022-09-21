ARTICLE

Are Birth Control And Plan B Next? Texas Judge Targets Preventive Care Mandate In The Name Of Religious Liberty Seyfarth Shaw LLP o promote healthier lifestyles in an effort to ultimately reduce the cost of health care in the United States, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires private health plans to provide first dollar coverage for evidence-based preventive care.

Stark Law Changes: Hospitals Need To Revisit Physician Compensation Arrangements Foley & Lardner Based on recent changes and clarifications made by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the Federal Physician Self-Referral Law (commonly known as the "Stark Law"), hospitals...

A New Accreditation Standard And What It Means For Medical Staffs Nossaman LLP t's no secret that patients from marginalized groups experience lower quality health care. Acknowledging its role in closing the health care disparity gap, the Joint Commission recently announced...

It's Time To Review Your Online Patient-User Interface: DOJ Issues New Federal Guidance On Telemedicine And Civil Rights Protections Foley & Lardner As online digital health services continue to enjoy broader use and appeal, federal regulators are concerned some telemedicine online patient-user interfaces fail to accommodate persons with disabilities and limited English proficiency.

CMS Issues A "Roadmap" For The End Of The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency And Blanket Waivers Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton In response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (the "PHE"), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") issued numerous "blanket waivers" to increase access to medical services...