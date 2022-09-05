Stacy Cline Amin spoke to Bloomberg Law about potential layoffs for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) drug center staff if the agency doesn't quickly hear that congressional leaders are nearing an agreement to reauthorize the fees that help fund the agency.

"Coming to the brink of shutdown so frequently is a distraction that takes time and resources away from FDA's critical job of protecting and promoting public health," Stacy said. "FDA's mission is more important today than ever, whether it's COVID vaccines or baby formula or monkeypox."

She added: "If a deal cannot be reached before carryover funds expire, the risk is that FDA will not have the funds to perform medical product reviews, or will have to choose between activities that keep the public safe and reviewing new medical products. Either choice hurts consumers."

Read the full article (subscription required).

