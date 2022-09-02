- On August 22, 2022, FDA announced that it had moved into its third phase of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Imported Seafood Pilot Program. This program uses AI and machine learning to support import screening efforts.
- The AI tools can help the Agency identify supply chain patterns to predict the likelihood that an import shipment is potentially harmful and not compliant with FDA regulations. According to FDA, the pilot focuses on imported seafood because over 90% of the U.S. seafood supply comes from other countries. Further, FDA has historically encountered food safety concerns for imported seafood products along various points of the supply chain.
- The first phase of the pilot program was launched in 2019 and consisted of an analytical proof of concept. The second phase was designed to integrate AI into existing import data systems to inform sampling decisions. This third phase of the program is intended to focus on the Agency's ability to identify imported seafood products that may be contaminated by illness-causing pathogens, decomposition, have unapproved antibiotic residues, or contain other hazards. The third phase is expected to be completed in late fiscal year 2023.
