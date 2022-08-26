United States:
FDA Publishes 2022 Retail Food Program Standards
26 August 2022
Keller & Heckman
- On August 24, 2022, FDA announced that it had published the 2022
edition of its Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program
Standards (Retail Program Standards). The standards are
intended to provide information on the key elements of an effective
retail food regulatory program for local, tribal, state, and
territorial regulatory agencies.
- The Retail Program Standards provide recommendations for
creating and managing retail food regulatory programs.
Recommendations include how to provide effective inspections,
reinforce proper sanitation, implement foodborne illness prevention
strategies, and identify areas for improvement.
- This year's edition of the Retail Program Standards
considers comments that were made during the Conference for Food Protection 2020 Biennial
meeting, including reformatted curriculum forms and alternative
sampling methods. A list of jurisdictions currently enrolled in the
Retail Program Standards is available here.
