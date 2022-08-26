  • On August 24, 2022, FDA announced that it had published the 2022 edition of its Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards (Retail Program Standards). The standards are intended to provide information on the key elements of an effective retail food regulatory program for local, tribal, state, and territorial regulatory agencies.

  • The Retail Program Standards provide recommendations for creating and managing retail food regulatory programs. Recommendations include how to provide effective inspections, reinforce proper sanitation, implement foodborne illness prevention strategies, and identify areas for improvement.

  • This year's edition of the Retail Program Standards considers comments that were made during the Conference for Food Protection 2020 Biennial meeting, including reformatted curriculum forms and alternative sampling methods. A list of jurisdictions currently enrolled in the Retail Program Standards is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.