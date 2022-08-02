- We reported on the June 29, 2022 decree (in French) that prohibits the use of "sector-specific terminology traditionally associated with meat and fish" to describe plant-based products made in France. The law banning "meaty" language, such as "steak," "sausage," or "chicken," for plant-based foods was passed two years ago. Per the decree that made the law official, the ban was set to take effect on October 1, 2022.
- On July 27, 2022, however, according to FoodNavigator.com, France's highest administrative court granted a request from the plant-based and alternative protein-focused association Protéines France for a temporary reprieve based on arguments that the industry would not have enough time to change branding and marketing before the October 1 deadline and the "impossibility for vegetable foodstuffs to leave the lexical field which comes close or far from meat." Protéines France also disputes whether some of the terms in question even have origins in meat, as targeted by the ban. For example, while "Carpaccio" would be banned, this name comes from the Renaissance painter, Vittore Carpaccio, who is known for his use of red and white tones.
- The French decree will remain suspended until the court reaches a final decision that could possibly overturn the ban. Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor changes in plant-based labeling requirements in France and other jurisdictions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.