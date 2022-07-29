- On July 26, 2022, FDA announced that it would hold a webinar for stakeholders to discuss Food Facility Registration, Biennial Renewal, and obtaining an acceptable Unique Facility Identifier.
- As previously reported, under FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act, Food Facility Registration is required for U.S. and foreign human and animal food facilities. Facilities that are registered must renew their registration between October 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. The webinar will discuss who needs to register or renew and how to do so, as well as how to obtain a unique facility identifier and the benefits of food facility registration.
- The webinar will take place on August 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm EST. Registration is required by August 10 to attend the webinar.
