- As covered on this blog, on July 24, 2020, the Agricultural
Marketing Service (AMS) of the United States Department of
Agriculture (USDA) recommended the addition of a new crop,
''Sugarcane (insect-resistant),'' to the List of Bioengineered Foods (the List). AMS
also recommended amending the existing listing for "squash
(summer)" to "squash (summer, virus-resistant)," and
sought information about bioengineered (BE) versions of cowpea and
rice. As of January 1, 2022, the date when all regulated entities
were required to comply with the National Bioengineered Food
Disclosure Standard (NBFDS; discussed here), the use of a listed food or ingredient
produced from an item on the List would require a BE food
disclosure unless a regulated entity has records demonstrating that
the food or ingredient they are using is not BE. When a crop is not
on the List (as is currently the case for sugarcane), a BE
disclosure is required only if the entity has actual knowledge that
a food or food ingredient that it uses is BE.
- On July 21, 2022, AMS announced a proposed rule that would update
the List to add "sugarcane (Bt insect-resistant
varieties)" and amend "squash (summer)" to
"squash (summer, mosaic virus-resistant varieties)." Both
proposed listings would contain more precise language than
previously recommended. AMS noted in the July 22, 2022 Federal
Register notice of the proposed rule that it did not
receive any comments on cowpea or rice and is not proposing any
action related to those two crops at this time, and addressed
comments opposed to the previously recommended updates on sugarcane
or wanting additional changes to the amendment for squash (summer)
as follows:
- On a comment acknowledging that BE sugarcane is authorized in
Brazil, but arguing that sugarcane (Bt insect-resistant varieties)
should not be added to the List because the BE sugarcane is in
production in Brazil primarily for seedling bulk up, and not for
human consumption, AMS found that sugarcane (Bt insect-resistant
varieties) could be used for human food and requested data or
evidence that would support or refute the conclusion that seedling
bulk up is the only current use for sugarcane (Bt insect-resistant
varieties).
- In answer to a comment that BE sugarcane produced in Brazil is
unlikely to end up in the United States, AMS noted that the List
reflects production of BE foods on a global level and does not
consider whether such foods are likely to end up in the U.S.
- As for comments that sugar produced from BE sugarcane is not a
BE food because it is highly refined and does not contain
detectable modified genetic material, AMS noted that the BE
presumption established by listing applies here because the BE
sugarcane meets the only two applicable criteria for inclusion
(i.e., it is authorized for commercial production and currently in
legal commercial production somewhere in the world), and that the
presumption could potentially be rebutted, and the associated BE
disclosure requirement could be avoided, by demonstrating that
modified genetic material is not detectable in sugar.
- AMS declined to add a trade name to the more specific listing for "squash (summer, mosaic virus-resistant varieties)," in response to comments suggesting this would help distinguish BE versions from their non-BE counterparts, because there is more than one variety of squash (summer) that meets the listing criteria and it is an AMS policy to list crops generically where there is more than one BE variety being marketed.
- As we noted previously when AMS recommended adding ''Sugarcane (insect-resistant)'' to the List, the addition of "Sugarcane (Bt insect-resistant varieties)" may complicate the strategy of regulated entities wishing to alleviate NBFDS burdens by avoiding "Sugarbeet," which is currently listed generically based on availability of more than one BE version. Comments on the proposed rule are due by September 20, 2022.
