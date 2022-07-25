- Following an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) for
labeling cell-based meat products issued in September, the
issue has been placed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
(USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service's (FSIS) list of
“long-term actions” – meaning the
agency does not intend to have a regulatory action within the next
12 months.
- This is despite food tech companies' eagerness to bring
cell-cultured meat to the market. A California-based company recently
developed what it claims to be a significantly less
expensive method to produce edible beef cells and anticipates
lowering that cost further at scale.
- Through the ANPR, FSIS received more than 1,200 comments on an
array of questions, including whether labeling should differentiate
cell-cultured products from products made from traditionally
slaughtered animals.
- Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor FSIS's plans regarding regulating cell-based meat products.
