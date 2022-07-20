ARTICLE

United States: FDA Proposes Compliance Dates For Pre-Harvest Agricultural Water Requirements And Specifies Duration Of Enforcement Discretion For Harvest And Post-Harvest Requirements

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States

Federal Government Response To Dobbs Begins To Take Shape Seyfarth Shaw LLP As we have been covering, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in their Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, leaving it to states to regulate access to abortion in their territory.

DOJ Clarifies Position On Fraud-On-The-FDA Theory Of False Claims Act Liability Duane Morris LLP On June 3, 2022, the Washington, D.C., office of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a statement of interest in a relator's action in the Southern District of Florida...

Legal Updates On PFAS In Products Arnold & Porter California and other state legislatures have been busy in the last several years considering and enacting sweeping new laws that prohibit food packaging, cosmetics, and other consumer...

New OIG Advisory Opinion Impacts Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Company Funding Of Continuing Education Programs Goodwin Procter LLP OIG Advisory Opinion 22-14 (June 29, 2022) could have significant implications for how life sciences companies (pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics test makers)...

OIG Opines On Funding For Continuing Education Programs Holland & Knight Review Sheds Further Light on Free, Reduced-Cost Goods/Services Under Anti-Kickback Statute