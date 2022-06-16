On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that, during its June 16 open meeting, it would be voting on whether to issue a policy statement concerning rebates and fees in the pharmaceutical industry. The announcement explained that the policy statement would "describ[e] the FTC's intent to examine rebates and fees paid by drug manufacturers to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and other intermediaries in exchange for disfavoring the lowest cost drug products, including in the case of insulin." Because this is a policy statement, and not a rulemaking, the document should not create new legal obligations for companies and likely will attempt to ground its positions in prior commission enforcement actions. But the FTC also could take the position that common industry practices may violate Section 5 of the FTC Act's prohibitions on unfair competition and on unfair and deceptive acts and practices. We plan to analyze carefully both the policy statement and any comments by commissioners, which may explain further the agency's thinking or (in the case of dissenting commissioners) possible legal vulnerabilities with the FTC's approach.

Possibly Related Development

This announcement comes shortly on the heels of the FTC's announcement on Tuesday that it had voted to approve a study of the PBM industry under section 6(b) of the FTC Act. As part of that study, the FTC sent subpoenas to six PBMs: CVS Caremark; Express Scripts, Inc.; OptumRx, Inc.; Humana Inc.; Prime Therapeutics LLC; and MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. The subpoenas include a number of requests for documents, data, and information regarding those PBMs' rebate practices, among many other topics. Given the close timing here, we think that the FTC likely intends to use information from the study to begin executing on whatever priorities it announces in the forthcoming policy statement.

Next Steps for Us and Pharma Cos.

We likely will know more about the FTC's thinking next week, and we plan to share our analysis of the FTC's policy statement at that time. But in the meantime, pharmaceutical companies should consider reviewing their rebate contracts with these six PBMs because those contracts likely are going to be the first that the FTC focuses on as part of its enforcement in this area.

Meeting Details

If you are interested in watching the FTC's open meeting, the meeting begins at 1pm ET. The agency will post a link to the live stream on the press release. The meetings begin with statements by members of the public, which can last anywhere from a few minutes to an hour, depending on how many sign up. After that, the commissioners begin the business portion of the meeting.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.