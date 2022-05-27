Cheers to the Asheville Beer Week.

It kicks off tomorrow, May 26, at 4:30 at the Sierra Nevada High Gravity Room in Flecther, NC, with the 2022 ABW Sponsor Party and Member Social. We're thrilled to be a sponsor.

Attendees will be among the first to Sierra Nevada's Avl Beer Week Saison, brewed specially for this year's event.

The event is free to attend. Sign-up today!

Asheville Beer Week is hosted by the Asheville Brewers Alliance, which was formed to promote Western North Carolina produced beers and to exchange knowledge and support between its members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.