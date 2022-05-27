United States:
Raise A Glass To The Asheville Beer Week
27 May 2022
Ward and Smith, P.A.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Cheers to the Asheville Beer Week.
It kicks off tomorrow, May 26, at 4:30 at the Sierra Nevada High
Gravity Room in Flecther, NC, with the 2022 ABW Sponsor Party and
Member Social. We're thrilled to be a sponsor.
Attendees will be among the first to Sierra Nevada's
Avl Beer Week Saison, brewed specially for this year's
event.
The event is free to attend. Sign-up today!
Asheville Beer Week is hosted by the Asheville
Brewers Alliance, which was formed to promote Western North
Carolina produced beers and to exchange knowledge and support
between its members.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
Alabama Enacts New Telemedicine Law
Foley & Lardner
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey recently signed SB 272 into law, setting forth telemedicine practice standards and abolishing Alabama's previous "special purpose license" that allowed physicians licensed in other states...
Federal Regulatory Update
Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") issued a proposed rule, 87 FR 19442, to establish a permanent mitigation policy to smooth the impact of year-to-year changes...
Employers, Employees, & HIPAA, Oh My!
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Oftentimes, healthcare entities' employees are also patients of the healthcare entity, creating a dual role as employer and employee as well as doctor and patient.