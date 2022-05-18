In the first episode of Ice Miller's new podcast series, "The Chief's Table," host Kim Stapleton interviews Epic Burger CEO and President David Grossman. David walks listeners through his path to success, from his high school job at a local pizzeria, to his experience franchising Subway branches, to his current role at Epic Burger.

Kim and David discuss some of the lessons David has learned throughout his career, as well as how he has successfully led Epic Burger through recent industry changes. Further, David explains the concept behind the brand's "a more mindful burger" tagline and shares how the restaurant chain manages to keep its French-fries hot and crispy, whether customers are ordering dine-in or delivery. Click here to listen to the episode.

