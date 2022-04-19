A recently-published study reported that Celltrion's CT-P6 (HERZUMA, trastuzumab-pkrb) demonstrated equivalent safety and efficacy compared with reference drug HERCEPTIN when used to treat patients with HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer. This is the first study to directly compare the safety and efficacy of CT-P6 against HERCEPTIN in patients with advanced gastric cancer. 102 patients were treated with first-line trastuzumab chemotherapy in combination with fluoropyrimidine/platinum chemotherapy, and results were retrospectively analyzed. No statistically significant difference was observed in the survival outcomes between the two drugs, and the incidence of adverse events was similar.

HERZUMA (trastuzumab-pkrb) is approved to treat HER2-positive breast and gastric cancers in the European Union, the United States, and the Republic of Korea.

