On December 9, join Partner Winston Kirton for a panel titled "Lessons Learned for Medical Products from COVID-19: Enforcement and Compliance Risks and Strategies for Navigating the Future" during FDLI's annual Enforcement, Litigation, and Compliance Conference.

This event brings together industry regulators, attorneys, litigators, academics, and consultants to discuss trends and issues in enforcement and compliance, the latest developments in both civil and criminal litigation, and recent cases and settlements.

Learn more and register here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.