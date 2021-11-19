Stacy Cline Amin spoke to POLITICO about former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Robert Califf returning for a second tour atop the agency after a lengthy search by the Biden administration for a permanent leader.

According to Stacy, it will be interesting to see how Califf responds to questions about real-world evidence and clinical trial design during his confirmation hearing.

"It was one of his top priorities as commissioner, but I have seen some comments from him more recently looking critically at some of the use of real-world evidence and different forms of clinical trials during COVID-19," Stacy said, citing a recent panel where Califf spoke.

Originally published by POLITICO

