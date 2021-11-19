Stacy Cline Amin spoke to POLITICO Pro about the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) withdrawing a Trump-era legal determination that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lacks the authority to require premarket reviews of laboratory developed tests for COVID-19 and other conditions.

According to Stacy, the FDA is prepared to defend its legal position in the event of litigation.

"HHS tried to make law through a web posting, you can't do that," Stacy said. "The legal memo that was leaked was inaccurate, incoherent, and inconsistent. I think FDA believes its legal footing is strong."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally published by POLITICO Pro

