Maine has a “food freedom” history and even passed a “food sovereignty” law in 2007. Mainers now have a new constitutional right -- a "right to food" -- that is the first of its kind in our country.

A state constitutional amendment gives Mainers the right to save and exchange seeds with the right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume their food. It does not, however, impact food processing and preparation that would have conflicted with state and federal laws regarding the licensing and inspection of food producers.

Some, including the Maine Farm Bureau, opposed the measure saying it was unnecessary. It is not supposed to cost state and local governments anything. The question is whether this measure will have any real impact on the food supply of Mainers, or is purely a symbolic act. Only time will tell.

