United States:
Maine Approves First "right To Food" Amendment.
11 November 2021
Michael Best & Friedrich
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Maine has a “food freedom” history and even passed a
“food sovereignty” law in 2007. Mainers now have a new
constitutional right -- a "right to food" -- that is the
first of its kind in our country.
A state constitutional amendment gives Mainers the right to save
and exchange seeds with the right to grow, raise, harvest, produce
and consume their food. It does not, however, impact food
processing and preparation that would have conflicted with state
and federal laws regarding the licensing and inspection of food
producers.
Some, including the Maine Farm Bureau, opposed the measure
saying it was unnecessary. It is not supposed to cost state and
local governments anything. The question is whether this measure
will have any real impact on the food supply of Mainers, or is
purely a symbolic act. Only time will tell.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
Changes To Physician Assistant Statutes In Florida
Brennan Manna & Diamond
In the last year, there have been many changes to the scope of practice and collaboration/supervision requirements for advanced practice providers such as APRNs and physician assistants in the state of Florida.
Telehealth Fraud Enforcement Activity
Dickinson Wright PLLC
As anticipated, the federal government has been monitoring the potential for fraud and abuse involving telehealth. Providers, lab owners, and medical equipment companies have been recent targets of investigations.
Calls for USPTO to Adopt Policies to Modulate Drug Pricing
Proskauer Rose LLP
In the wake of the nomination of Kathi Vidal as Director of the USPTO, there will be significant attention paid to the agency's responses to calls from both the executive and legislative branches to remake the agency's perceived role ...