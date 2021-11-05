- A group of 23 Democratic AGs, led by New York AG Letitia James, petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to set limits on the permissible levels of heavy metals in baby food.
- The petition asks the FDA to issue interim proposed action levels for arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury in all categories of infant and toddler foods by April 18, 2022, lower the permissible levels of arsenic in infant rice cereal, and issue guidance to the baby food industry that manufacturers should test finished products to limit the concentration of the four heavy metals in their baby food products.
- The petition notes that the FDA has concluded that babies and toddlers are more vulnerable to the neurotoxic effects of heavy metals and that each day 10,000 babies start eating solid food for which there is no FDA-established heavy metal action level. The petition argues that the FDA already sets limits on toxic metals in other consumable products like bottled water and juice and urges the FDA should take swift action to strengthen protections against heavy metal contamination of baby food as well.
